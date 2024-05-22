Red Wiggle Simon Pryce appointed to ACTF board

The Federal Government has named children’s entertainer Simon Pryce Commonwealth representative to the Australian Children’s Television Foundation (ACTF) Board for a three-year term.

Pryce is best known for his work in the long-running children’s musical group The Wiggles, whom he joined as a performer in 2002 before taking on the role of the Red Wiggle in 2013, following Murray Cook’s departure.

He said he was “very grateful” for the opportunity to be involved in children’s entertainment.

“Joining the Australian Children’s Television Foundation Board is a chance to give back and to see the growth of children’s entertainment in Australia,” he said.

Arts Minister Tony Burke said Pryce’s extensive experience in children’s entertainment would be an asset to the board.

“You’d struggle to find a more well-known or beloved figure in Australian’s children’s television than the Red Wiggle,” he said.

“Simon is a staple of living rooms and TV screens across Australia and the world.”

Pryce will work alongside chair Helen Silver, deputy chair Andrea Denholm, and board members Ian Booth, Gay Cumming, Michelle Lim Davidson, Mark Huxley, Judith King, Kate Robarts, Robyn Rosengrave, Sally Scales, Deonne Smith, and Paul Wood.

The announcement comes a week after Treasurer Jim Chalmers allocated $14.5 million across four years for the ACTF over four years to support the production of Australian children’s screen content as part of the Federal Budget.