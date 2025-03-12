Reel rights: Understanding contract law and moral rights (video)

The NSW Government has released the third instalment of Creative Exchange – a webinar series that provides education around navigating business fundamentals within creative industries.

Sign on the Dotted line is about understanding arts contracts ‘legalese’ and ensuring attendees are equipped to best protect themselves and their works when faced with complex contacts.

Covering everything from the basics of contract law and grants applications to ownership and moral rights, host Sally Hanson, senior legal executive at the Department of Creative Industries, Tourism, Hospitality and Sport, stresses the importance of knowing the rights that are not obvious to those without law degrees.

For example, “the right to not have your work subject to a derogatory treatment to the prejudice of your honour or reputation as an artist,” says Hanson.

This exists in many contexts including, “in film, when they want to colourise black and white versions,” Hanson continues, referring to major stylistic changes potentially breaching a creator’s right to integrity.

Upcoming episodes of the webinar will cover copyright, finding a mentor and how to negotiate as a creative worker.