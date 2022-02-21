Writer-director Damon Gameau’s new documentary short, Regenerating Australia, follows on from solutions explored in 2040 and asks the question, “What would Australia look like by 2030 if we simply listened to the needs of its people?”

The film features Kerry O’Brien, Sandra Sully, Gorgi Coghlan, Tim Flannery and David Pocock and is based on a four-month interview process with Australians from all walks of life who shared their hopes and dreams for the country’s future.

Produced by Gameau and Anna Kaplan’s Regen Studios in partnership with WWF-Australia, the film is set on New Year’s Eve 2029 and takes the form of a news bulletin looking back at the decade ‘that could be’. A decade that saw Australia transition to a fairer, cleaner, more community-focused economy. We see greener, more vibrant cities and communities; what a high-speed rail network connecting regional areas and cities would look like; the environmental and social effects of large-scale wind, solar, battery and hydrogen projects; and the impacts of landscapes coming to life when regenerative agriculture and reforestation programs combine with First Nations knowledge and fire ecology to bring more people back onto the land.

Regenerating Australia will premiere in Sydney March 4 at the Sunset Cinema in North Sydney and on March 6 at the Meet Market in North Melbourne. Gameau will then embark on a nation-wide series of special Q&A events in capital cities and regional towns to discuss the film and opportunities for communities to access support via the campaign.

All screenings will feature an audience Q&A with expert panelists and live entertainment from local artists. Tickets will be free for under 18s and all revenue from adult ticket sales will go direct to participating First Nations speakers and local artists. Screening information and tickets are available at www.regeneratingaustralia.com/see-the-film.