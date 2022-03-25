Renée Webster’s WA-shot debut feature How to Please a Woman will get the ball rolling at next month’s CinefestOZ Albany, with organisers today unveiling the full program for the four-day event.

The drama/comedy, starring Sally Phillips, will screen at Orana Cinemas on Thursday, April 28, following a red carpet and cocktail event to be attended by producers Tania Chambers and Judi Levine.

In the film, Phillips plays Gina, a 50-something woman who has a business idea to launch an all-male house-cleaning service. However, when her business grows out of control, Gina must acknowledge her own appetite if she is to make a new life for herself. The cast includes Erik Thomson, Alexander England, Caroline Brazier, Tasma Walton, Roz Hammond, Cameron Daddo and New Zealander Josh Thomson.

Chambers and Levine, who produced the film via Feisty Dame Productions and Such Much Films, respectively, will also appear at an In Conversation Breakfast session to be held the morning after the screening.

Joining How to Please a Woman in the feature lineup is Luke Eve’s romantic drama I Met a Girl, Tyler Atkins’ Bosch & Rockit, Ivan Sen’s Loveland, Kiah Roache-Turner’s Wyrmwood: Apocalypse, and anthology feature Here Out West from directors Lucy Gaffy, Fadia Abboud, Leah Purcell, Ana Kokkinos and Julie Kalceff.

The documentaries to be shown include Daniella Ortega and Niobe Thompson’s Carbon: The Unauthorised Biography, Alec Morgan and Tiriki Onus’ Ablaze, Douglas Watkin’s Alick and Albert, Ben Lawrence’s Ithaka, John Harvey and Rhian Skirving’s Off Country, and Ella Wright’s Stage Changers. Wright will also be participating in a Q&A as part of the screening.

As IF reported last month, Adam Morris’ Edward and Isabella will headline a ‘Koort’ day of screenings at the Town Hall designed to acknowledge Albany’s films and filmmakers, with Koort being the Noongar word for heart.

The festival will also incorporate the Cinesnaps school program, IndigifestOZ, and Industry Programs before concluding with Deadly Indigenous Shorts at the Gala Night event on Saturday.

CinefestOZ CEO Malinda Nixon said the program of 18 features and 10 short films was curated with the region’s “vibrant” filmmaking scene in mind.

“The program is exciting and compelling for filmmakers and audiences alike,” she said.

“CinefestOZ Albany attracts national filmmakers and their films, while shining a spotlight on the Great Southern’s film talent.”

CinefestOZ Albany will be held from April 28- May 1. Find out more about how to purchase tickets here.