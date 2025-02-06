Report: Australian screen industry faces mental health crisis

A comprehensive two-year study has revealed a pervasive mental health crisis in the Australian screen industry, with alarming rates of burnout, bullying, and sexual harassment.

The research, conducted by Griffith University, found that one in four professionals plan to leave the industry within six months, and 36 per cent have seriously contemplated departure in the recent past.

The study, which gathered responses from more than 1300 industry professionals, exposed a complex web of challenges facing the workforce. Half of the respondents reported racing against impossible deadlines, while 57 per cent described themselves as completely drained by day’s end.

The burnout levels mirror those found in healthcare professionals, a comparison that should give industry leaders pause.

Behind these statistics lie deeper cultural issues. The study exposed troubling rates of workplace misconduct, with 48 per cent of respondents experiencing bullying in the past year and 35 per cent facing sexual harassment or discrimination. More concerning still is the broken reporting system, with 36 per cent of victims never formally reporting incidents, fearing career repercussions or believing their complaints would not be addressed.

The impact of these challenges falls disproportionately on underrepresented groups. LGBTIQA+ practitioners report higher rates of depression and sleep issues, while women face higher rates of unmanageable workload and poorer work-life balance.

“What we’ve uncovered isn’t just another set of statistics, it’s a stark reflection of the human cost behind every production we celebrate,” according to Griffith Film School associate professor Peter Hegedüs, who led the two-year research project alongside his creative collaborator producer and fellow researcher Bobbi-Lea Dionysius.

In response to these findings, leaders from across the screen industry gathered at the Mental Health Matters: A Screen Leaders’ Summit last week where they committed to a collaborative response to improving mental health outcomes.

The summit, presented by the ABC and Screen Well, featured a workshop with senior leaders from across the sector, which Screen Well intends to be the beginning of a collaborative co-design process by industry for industry.

“The findings from Griffith’s comprehensive survey are sobering,” said Screen Well founder Ben Steel. “The stat that 72 per cent of our screen colleagues don’t believe screen workplaces are mentally healthy places to work is of particular concern, and suggests we as an industry need to make improving this an immediate priority.”

The summit featured a panel of mental health experts who considered what could be done to tackle the issue.

Corporate Mental Health Alliance Australia board member Lucinda Brogden said, “You may have some upfront cost to setting some of the systems up but we actually know that people are more productive and will attend work more if you provide a psychological safe workplace, so the numbers are there. But I really find it a bit sad when people say ‘what is the business case’ – are you serious you need a business case to follow the law and do the morally right thing?”

Workplace Mental Health Advisory director Margo Lydon said, “How do you embed what you’re going to come up with this afternoon into the business as usual so it’s not adding to costs but its actually leveraging the infrastructure you’ve already got?”

Beyond Blue’s CEO Georgie Harman said, “I’m really excited for you as an industry, you’ve just seen some really hard facts that you can’t look away from now. You’ve got big challenges ahead but you’ve taken the first step together.”

Jonathon Dutton, who has joined Ben Steel as a managing partner of Screen Well, said the report had raised a complex issue to address, “but with the commitment of so many leaders to work together to improve outcomes, it feels like the summit could be a turning point for our industry”.

The full preliminary report from this landmark study is available at australianscreencollective.com.