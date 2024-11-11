Report: Streamer content spend to grow by 4 per cent across APAC to 2028

PREMIUM CONTENT Subscribe to continue reading. Keep connected to the Australian screen industry. With a subscription, you’ll get access to exclusive premium content including in-depth features, opinion, analysis and business and talent profiles. You can also upgrade to access our comprehensive In Production listings, covering hundreds of projects. Sign up with a 7 day free trial. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Streamer content spend will edge just four per cent higher across the Asia-Pacific over the next four years after countries in the region have launched a range of new screen incentives, according to a report.

However, countries in developing regions will attract the most new streamer spend including Central and South America, Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), and Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA).

“This may be a result of major investors becoming more cost-conscious, which is likely to further increase attention on markets ...