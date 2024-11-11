Report: Streamer content spend to grow by 4 per cent across APAC to 2028

Screen Queensland Studios, Cairns, sound stage.
Streamer content spend will edge just four per cent higher across the Asia-Pacific over the next four years after countries in the region have launched a range of new screen incentives, according to a report.

However, countries in developing regions will attract the most new streamer spend including Central and South America, Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), and Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA).

“This may be a result of major investors becoming more cost-conscious, which is likely to further increase attention on markets ...