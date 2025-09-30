‘Return to Paradise’ (Season 2 Trailer)

In season two of the ABC series Return to Paradise, Sergeant Mackenzie Clarke (Anna Samson) should be back in the UK, living the life she always dreamed of. But one confession changed everything. When her ex-fiancée Glenn (Tai Hara) admitted he might still love her, Mack couldn’t walk away.

Now she’s stuck in Dolphin Cove — torn between risking her heart and revealing what she overheard.

Luckily for Mack, there’s no shortage of distractions. Her obsession with cracking the toughest cases keeps her busy, and in Dolphin Cove, murder is never far away.

From the literary world to cutting-edge shark labs, from dating apps to rock concerts, Mack and her team dive headfirst into mysteries with their unique blend of humour and tenacity.

But Mack’s biggest challenge of all? Finding a way to exist in Dolphin Cove as the ultimate outsider.

Samson is joined by Tai Hara, Lloyd Griffith, Catherine McClements, Celia Ireland, Andrea Demetriades, and Aaron McGrath along with guest stars Danielle Cormack, Meyne Wyatt, Roz Hammond, Justine Clarke, Michelle Lim Davidson, Greg Stone, Zoe Carides, Simon Lyndon, and Miah Madden, Tim Rogers, and Ardal O’Hanlon, the former star of Death in Paradise.

Produced by BBC Studios Australia Productions and Red Planet Pictures, and financed with support from the NSW Government and Screen NSW’s Made in NSW Fund, Return to Paradise is created and executive-produced by Peter Mattessi, James Hall, and Robert Thorogood.

Mattessi wrote the second season alongside Alexandra Cullen, Alexandra Collier, Chelsea Cassio, and Marisa Nathar, with Tenika Smith and Helena Brooks directing.

Diane Haddon was the series producer, while Sophia Zachariou and Kylie Washington executive produced for BBC Studios Australia Productions, alongside Red Planet Pictures’ Belinda Campbell and Tim Key, and the ABC’s Brett Sleigh and Rachel Okine. BBC Studios is handling global sales.

The second season of Return to Paradise will premiere Saturday, November 15, at 7.30pm on ABC TV, with all episodes available to stream free on ABC iview.