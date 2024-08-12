‘Return to Paradise’ (Trailer)

Death in Paradise spin-off Return to Paradise follows Mackenzie Clarke (Anna Samson), an Australian ex-pat who’s made a name for herself in London’s Metropolitan Police for cracking uncrackable murder cases. When accused of tampering with evidence, she returns to her hometown of Dolphin Cove in Australia, a place she fled six years ago when she left her ex-fiancée Glenn (Tai Hara) at the altar.

After reluctantly joining the team at Dolphin Cove Police Station, a case lands on her desk that brings out the tenacity and work ethic that might, over time, help her win over her new colleagues and the people of Dolphin Cove.

The ensemble cast includes Lloyd Griffith, Catherine McClements, Celia Ireland, Andrea Demetriades, and Aaron McGrath.

The BBC Studios Productions Australia and Red Planet Pictures series is created by Peter Mattessi, James Hall, and Robert Thorogood, with the trio executive producing alongside Kylie Washington, Warren Clarke, Belinda Campbell, Tim Key, and the ABC’s Rachel Okine and Brett Sleigh.

Di Haddon serves as series producer while Mattessi led a writing team that features Elizabeth Coleman, Alexandra Collier, and Kodie Bedford. Mat King and Tenika Smith directed the episodes.

Return to Paradise premieres Sunday, September 8 at 7.30pm on ABC TV and ABC iview.