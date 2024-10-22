‘Revealed: Bribe, Inc.’ (First Look)

Directed by Peter Klein, the 12th documentary in Stan’s Revealed slate, Bribe, Inc., chronicles journalist Nick McKenzie’s worldwide investigation into the bribes, crimes, and corruption rife in the oil industry, and the Monaco-based Ahsani family at the centre of one of the biggest bribery schemes in modern history.

From the outside, the Ahsani family’s company Unaoil held a stellar reputation – hosting fundraisers and hobnobbing with royalty, celebrities, and politicians. The Ahsani family built themselves on being generous and trustworthy and had long denied any involvement in corrupt activity. However, intel from a whistleblower and former employee known as ‘Figaro’ soon triggers the biggest exposé of bribery and corruption in modern history.

Investigating the Ahshani family – Ata Ahsani and his sons Cyrus and Saman – McKenzie discovers that Unaoil, based in Monaco, has paid multi-million dollar bribes to some of the biggest companies across Europe, North America, and Australia. Armed with over 317,000 leaked files, the journalist and Figaro follow the money trail and chase down the criminals – a manhunt spanning the globe from Iraq to Monaco, Rome, London, Australia, and the US.

Written and produced by Klein and Calyn Shaw, Bribe, Inc. is a Australian-Canadian collaboration from 1441 Productions, with Cailah Scobie and Alicia Brown executive producing for Stan.

The documentary will premiere November 3 on Stan.