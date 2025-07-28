‘Revealed: Building Bad’ (Trailer)

Stan Original Revealed documentary Building Bad follows reporters Nick McKenzie, David Marin-Guzman, and Ben Schneiders as they uncover the crime, corruption, and sinister elements at the heart of Australia’s largest construction union – the CFMEU.

Over several years, their insistent investigations exposed for the first time how bikies, underworld figures, and organised crime syndicates infiltrated the building industry – revelations that sent shockwaves through the sector.

The 80-minute documentary was produced and directed by Amelia Ballinger, with Stan’s Cailah Scobie and Amanda Duthie serving as executive producers.

Revealed: Building Bad premieres August 3.