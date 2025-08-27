‘Revealed: Death Cap Murders’ (Teaser)

Stan Original documentary series, Revealed: Death Cap Murders, aims to delve beyond the headlines of one of the most high-profile criminal cases in recent history – the 2023 Leongatha mushroom poisoning.

Led by The Age journalists John Silvester and Marta Pascual Juanola, alongside interviews with doctors, psychologists, local residents, mushroom poison experts, and Erin Patterson’s former colleagues, classmates and flatmates, Revealed: Death Cap Murders gains exclusive access into the small town murders, examining the impact of the global media furore and exploring the limitations of truth, justice and motive in a case where the only question is not who, what, where or how – but why?

A co-production between Dreamchaser, Den of Martians, and Fifth Season, the three-part series was directed by Gil Marsden, with Alicia Brown and Cailah Scobie executive producing for Stan.

Part one will premiere September 14 on Stan.