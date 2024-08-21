‘Revealed: KillJoy’ (Trailer)

Stan Original documentary Revealed: KillJoy recounts the story of family homicide told from the perspective of the child.

Kathryn Joy was three months old when their father killed their mother. He served just 22 months and by age four, Kathryn was back living with him in the house he killed their mother in, with little knowledge of what happened to her.

Spanning over forty years, cameras follow Kathryn from a child, into adulthood as they embark on a journey to uncover their mother’s buried story.

Confronting psychological risk at every turn, Kathryn forms a relationship with their mother and builds a meaningful life as an activist.

A Fringe Dweller Films production for Stan, Revealed: KillJoy was directed by Vincent Lamberti, and produced by Lisa Albert, with Joy and Jess Hill serving as associate producers. Ivan O’Mahoney and Adam Farrington-Williams executive produced the documentary alongside Stan’s Cailah Scobie and Alicia Brown.

Revealed: KillJoy will premiere on Stan on September 8.