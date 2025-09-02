‘Revealed – Surviving Malka Leifer’ (Trailer)

This film contains content about child sexual abuse that some viewers may find distressing.

Stan documentary Revealed – Surviving Malka Leifer follows three sisters who faced unspeakable abuse at the hands of their headmistress and their quest for justice two decades in the making.

It follows the harrowing experience of Dassie Erlich, Elly Sapper and Nicole Meyer and their suffering, first at home, then at the hands of their ultra-orthodox headmistress Malka Leifer, and throughout their relentless campaign to bring Leifer back from Israel to face multiple child sex abuse charges.

With exclusive access to the sisters over five years, Revealed – Surviving Malka Leifer is the inside story of their fight for truth. It captures their efforts to see Leifer extradited, and the courage of being witnesses at her trial. Covering the criminal charges, cover-ups, lies, and the sting that finally exposed the truth, the documentary also bears witness to the cost sexual violence victims pay when seeking justice.

Adam Kamien directs the documentary feature, which had its world premiere at MIFF last month. The film is produced by Ivan O’Mahoney for In Films, co-produced and executive produced by Edwina Waddy and Joel Pearlman respectively for Roadshow Films and executive produced by Cailah Scobie and Alicia Brown for Stan. Mandy Chang acted as executive producer for Fremantle, which is handling international distribution.

The project received principal production funding from Screen Australia in association with Stan and was developed and produced with the assistance of VicScreen. It was financed with support from Screen NSW and philanthropy via Documentary Australia.

Revealed – Surviving Malka Leifer premieres October 5 on Stan.