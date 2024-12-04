Revelation Perth unveils City of Vincent Film Project titles

Revelation Perth International Film Festival has announced the three titles for next year’s City of Vincent Film Project, which provides a platform for non-fiction short films of 10 minutes or less from the area’s emerging screen talent.

Baeley Amalfi’s Third Space, Theo Gresley’s Vincent Fediterranean, and Sophie Minissale’s Sweet Oblivion will each receive a grant of $8,000 toward production, comprising $7,000 in cash and $1,000 in kind from Perth’s leading camera equipment provider, Raz Rentals.

The films will screen at a special gala at Luna Cinemas Leederville during the 2025 Revelation Perth International Film Festival, set to take place July 2 – 13.

Subjects of previous films have included a group of seniors rediscovering the joy of dancing in their later years, the unsung heroes behind Luna Palace Cinemas, renowned fashion designer Aurelio Costarella, the challenges faced by queer people in creating a nuclear family, the impact of the housing crisis on young people, and local landmarks, such as ANZAC Cottage and the Re Store.

Revelation Perth director Richard Sowada said being involved in the initiative was “one of the great joys” for everyone at the festival.

“It’s an honour to be associated with the development of the new wave of independent screen artists in WA telling stories of in and about the community,” he said.

“They make a real difference, and we hope this initiative does the same thing to their careers.”

City of Vincent Mayor Alison Xamon said she was grateful the City of Vincent’s “many wonderful personalities and historic landmarks” could be highlighted through the film project.

“I’d like to congratulate the winners and thank them for showcasing undiscovered stories in our community,” she said.

“I look forward to watching the three films at the premiere in July next year.”

Find more information about each of the projects below:

Third Space

Exploring a week in the life of the North Perth Town Hall from the eyes of the community who inhabit it, Third Space will offer an intimate and observational look at the daily rhythms of a vibrant community space from line dancers to karate students to repair volunteers and community chefs. From producer Sydney Austen and director Baeley Amalfi.

Vincent Fediterranean

With their proud arches, columns, and balustrades, homes built by Southern European migrant families in the 1960s, 70s, and 80s have the strongest presence in the City of Vincent. In recent years, fewer of the original owners remain in these homes and their neighbourhoods are increasingly under pressure for redevelopment. Vincent Fediterranean acknowledges the cultural legacy of these homes to our suburbs. From producer Matt Stack and director Theo Gresley.

Sweet Oblivion

A heartfelt exploration of the vital role dedicated spaces play in empowering young people. Set in an amongst the vibrant community hub, weaving together stories of current attendees of the Y HQ Gig Space, Sweet Oblivion highlights how this venue is a sanctuary for expression, connection and belonging, especially for those under 18. From producer/director Sophie Minissale and producer George Samios.