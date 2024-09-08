‘RFDS’ begins South Australian shoot

Seven Network drama RFDS has started its South Australian shoot, which is expected to inject more than $10 million into the local economy.

The production will create more than 450 jobs for South Australians across crew, cast and extras with locations set to include the SAFC’s Adelaide Studios, the Port Augusta RFDS Base, the Flinders Ranges, and the picturesque town of Quorn.

SAFC CEO Kate Croser said the production would employ 10 SA heads of department who were overseeing predominately SA crew.

“It will also deliver economic and employment benefits for South Australians outside the screen industry, with more than two-thirds of expenditure on a typical screen production going to suppliers and service providers in other sectors such as construction, transport, hospitality, retail and more.”

The third season of the Logie Award-winning drama about the Royal Flying Doctor Service picks up one year later as the RFDS family is forced to grapple with the fallout of choices and deal with the domino effects of a tragedy. The lead cast are all set to return including Emma Hamilton, Stephen Peacocke, Rob Collins, Justine Clarke, Ash Ricardo, Emma Harvie, Rodney Afif, Jack Scott, Sofia Nolan and Thomas Weatherall.

It is the first production Endemol Shine Australia – which is currently producing NCIS: Sydney in New South Wales and the Northern Territory – has brought to SA. The second season of RFDS was shot in Broken Hill in NSW.

RFDS is produced by Endemol Shine Australia (a Banijay Entertainment Company) in association with the Seven Network. The series received major production investment from Screen Australia, Seven Network and the South Australian Film Corporation. Post, digital and visual effects work has been supported by Screen NSW. Banijay Rights handles international distribution for RFDS outside of Australia.

RFDS is co-created by Ian Meadows, executive produced by Sara Richardson and Julie McGauran, and produced by South Australia’s Lisa Scott of Highview Productions (The Tourist).

Season three will air on Channel 7 and 7plus in 2025.