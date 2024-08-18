‘RFDS’ lands in South Australia for third season

Seven drama RFDS has entered new airspace for its third season, with production moving from Broken Hill to South Australia.

Pre-production has begun on the new episodes, which will be filmed across locations in Adelaide and Flinders Ranges, as well as at the Port Augusta RFDS Base. It comes amid a planned upgrade of the Broken Hill airport, runway, and RFDS facilities, which is scheduled to take place during the planned shoot.

Based on the real-life stories of doctors, nurses, pilots, and support staff of the Royal Flying Doctor Service, the new season picks up one year after the events of season two, as the RFDS family is forced to grapple with the fallout of choices and deal with the domino effects of a tragedy. This year the team will face their toughest obstacles yet, forcing them to make big decisions about what they want their lives to be and who they want to share them with.

Main cast members Emma Hamilton, Stephen Peacocke, Justine Clarke, Ash Ricardo, Emma Harvie, Rodney Afif, Jack Scott, Sofia Nolan, Thomas Weatherall and Rob Collins are all confirmed to return.

Highview Productions’ Lisa Scott comes in as producer, working alongside executive producers Sara Richardson, Julie McGauran, and Ian Meadows, who also returns as a writer.

RFDS is produced by Endemol Shine Australia (a Banijay Entertainment Company) for Seven – with major production investment from Screen Australia, Seven, and the South Australian Film Corporation. Screen NSW supports post, digital, and visual effects. Banijay Rights handles international distribution for RFDS outside of Australia.

Richardson paid tribute to the “extraordinary” cast of the series,

“The entire cast and crew are privileged to work with the actual RFDS in showcasing their true heroics in some of the most beautiful and rugged terrain in the world, including South Australia’s stunning Flinders Ranges,” she said.

Her sentiments were echoed by McGauran, who noted the series was only made possible through the “incredible support” of the real-life RFDS.

“What a joy it is to see our stellar cast return to the screens of Seven for a third series of RFDS,” she said.

“With the show now in production, I can confidently say Ian and the team have once again crafted wonderful stories that showcase the importance of the RFDS and all they do for the Australian community.”

The third season of RFDS will air on Channel 7 and 7plus in 2025.