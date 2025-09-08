‘RFDS’ (Season 3 Trailer)

RFDS, Seven’s outback drama series and winner of the 2024 TV WEEK Logie Award for Best Drama Program, returns this October for its third season.

Set in the red heart of Australia, RFDS tells the stories of doctors, nurses, pilots and support staff in the Royal Flying Doctor Service as they navigate emergency retrievals across some of the most inhospitable places in the country.

The third instalment picks up one year after season two, with the RFDS team facing their toughest obstacles yet, forcing them to make big decisions about what they want their lives to be and who they want to share them with.

The new season sees the return of cast members Emma Hamilton, Stephen Peacocke, Rob Collins, Emma Harvie, Justine Clarke, Ash Ricardo, Jack Scott, Sofia Nolan, Rodney Afif and Thomas Weatherall. Joining the ensemble this year is Rick Davies (Apple Cider Vinegar, Austin).

An Endemol Shine Australia production, RFDS is executive produced by ESA’s director of scripted content Sara Richardson; series creator, writer and director Ian Meadows and Julie McGauran for Seven. It is produced by Lisa Scott and directed by Adrian Russell Wills, Shawn Seet, Leticia Caceres and Ian Watson.

Major production investment for season three comes via Screen Australia, Seven and the South Australian Film Corporation.

Season three of RFDS premieres this October on Seven and 7plus.