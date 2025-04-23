Ricky Townsend to receive AFTRS alumni and industry scholarship

Director Ricky Townsend is the 2025 recipient of AFTRS’ Alumni and Industry Scholarship.

Townsend hails from Ōtautahi, New Zealand, and is currently studying a Master of Arts: Screen in directing. He holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts (Honours) in Film from Ilam School of Fine Arts, and has a background in theatre.

The director’s work explores storytelling through the lens of neurodivergent voices, with short film Wilbert Wire is a “reclaiming of autistic tropes”. His independent feature The Bostrom Scenario has been screening in genre festivals.

The $25,000 scholarship was presented to Townsend by cinematographer and fellow Kiwi Denson Baker, a member of the AFTRS Alumni Advisory Group.

“Being a New Zealand student, the Alumni & Industry Scholarship has helped make it possible to start my studies in Australia in such a great school with brilliant people and creatives. I am very thankful for the opportunity the scholarship has given me and my time at AFTRS has shown how worthwhile it is,” Townsend said.

“I believe, as an autistic filmmaker, in championing a diversity of thinking as it will reveal to us new stories and new realms of storytelling. I aspire to explore cinema that can delve into new ways of thinking and platform films that show neurodiverse perspectives and experiences.”

The Alumni & Industry Scholarship Fund is now in its second year, with the inaugural recipient screenwriter Sarah Chahine. Established by the school’s alumni advisory group, the scholarship covers living expenses, relocation to Sydney, study resources and other costs. Donors include Christie Digital, Monica Davidson, Rachael Weiss, Robbie Miles and Unjoo Moon.

“I am so proud to be the Chair of the AAG,” said Monica Davidson.

“We get to work together to service the vision of our alumni, but also bolster the next generation and provide opportunities to screen practitioners who want to study at this amazing place. This is a very personal experience for me, because I didn’t have the means to study here when I was a young Mum. I was lucky enough to study here later in life, but I know first-hand that scholarships like the Alumni & Industry Scholarship one can literally change lives.

“All the money donated directly benefits a future student who would not otherwise get to have the opportunity and benefits that we all have had. I for one am truly grateful for the doors that AFTRS opened for me, and I am committed to making sure I use that privilege to open doors for others. I hope you will join me and do the same.”