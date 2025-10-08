‘Rise of the Underdog’ (Trailer)

Mack Lindon’s Rise of the Underdog is a production prequel to the writer/director’s 2014 debut feature Rise (2014), which told his extraordinary true story of being wrongfully imprisoned.

Rise of the Underdog shifts the focus from survival behind bars to the uphill battle of breaking into the film industry. It chronicles Lindon’s determination to make a film reflecting his experiences despite scepticism and no formal training, and his journey as an independent voice in Australian cinema.

Lindon also produced the project, working with cinematographer/editor Arthur Costa, producer/cast member Bianca K. Nuñez, assistant producer/cast member Adriana De Simone, lighting director/gaffer/1st AC/assistant producer Daniel Bunce, sound recordist/cast member Florian Delain, production coordinator Felipe Oliveira, and art director Samara Stepanenko.

The film will be released in cinemas on November 6 via Lindon’s Vision Pictures Australia. The filmmaker will also tour the country in a small van following the premiere, visiting some of the regional towns where the film is screening.