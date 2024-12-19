‘Rob is a great storyteller, whether it’s in lyrics or just in person’: Michael Gracey on crafting a pop primate for ‘Better Man’

PREMIUM CONTENT Subscribe to continue reading. Keep connected to the Australian screen industry. With a subscription, you’ll get access to exclusive premium content including in-depth features, opinion, analysis and business and talent profiles. You can also upgrade to access our comprehensive In Production listings, covering hundreds of projects. Sign up with a 7 day free trial. SUBSCRIBE NOW

With music biopics, the subject’s blessing is never guaranteed.

In the case of Michael Gracey’s Robbie Williams-inspired Better Man, however, not only was the real-life inspiration on board but literally front and centre.

UK lead actor Jonno Davies was preparing to rehearse a performance of My Way in character in front of 200 extras at Melbourne’s Docklands Studios when he glimpsed out into the audience and first encountered the man he was portraying.

“We start, and the...