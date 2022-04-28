Fremantle Australia’s teen mystery Rock Island Mysteries (formerly Taylor’s Island) follows the adventures of 14-year-old Taylor and her friends as they explore the secrets of the beautiful and mysterious Rock Island.

The series, created by Matt Cooke, Vince Lund and Michael Ford, premieres May 2 on 10 Shake and 10 Play, followed by Nickelodeon Australia and New Zealand from June and global audiences on Nickelodeon International later in the year.

Alexa Curtis leads the cast as Taylor, a charismatic and energetic leader. Her tight-knit group of friends include Nori Harlow (Noah Akhigbe), Meesha Rai (Inessa Tan), Ellis Grouch (Ryan Yeates) and step-sister Lila Gray (Izellah Connelly). They explore the mysteries of the islandon which they live, fuelled by Taylor’s fascination with her Uncle Charlie’s disappearance, and determination to find out what happened to him.

Tim Powell produced alongside co-producer Jonah Klein. The writing team was led by script producer and writer Stephen Vagg, working alongside Sam Carroll, Alix Beane, David Hannam, Marisa Nathar, Natesha Somasundaram, Trent Roberts and Hannah Samuel.

Major production funding comes from Screen Australia, with support from Screen Queensland.