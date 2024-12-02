Rosemary Blight, Kylie du Fresne take on co-CEO roles at Goalpost Pictures, Milly Olrog promoted to producer

Goalpost Pictures has announced a new management structure as it prepares to showcase its slate at next week’s Content London, with founders Rosemary Blight and Kylie du Fresne assuming joint CEO roles.

The independent production company has also promoted production executive Milly Olrog to producer.

Fellow founding partners Ben Grant and Cass O’Connor will continue as executive producer and non-executive chair, respectively.

It comes 12 months after inaugural CEO, Kylie Munnich, departed the company to take up a role as vice president of global sales at A+E Networks.

Blight and du Fresne, whose production credits include the series’ Black Snow and Cleverman and features The Invisible Man, Carmen, The Sapphires, and Top End Wedding, said in a statement that they shared a “unique and valued creative partnership formed from working together across many successful projects”.

“It feels like a natural step for us to take on the roles of joint CEOs as we deepen our relationships with partners both in Australia and internationally and guide the company during a time of accelerated growth, scale, and ambition,” they said.

The pair also paid tribute to Olrog, who joined the company five years ago and has since worked across Goalpost’s film and TV slate as a production executive.

“Milly has proven herself to be creative, brave, and hugely capable and we are thrilled to give her the opportunity to step up into a producer role with the company,” they said.

“We have a busy slate for the foreseeable future and we are excited to see Milly’s contributions.”

Upcoming titles for Goalpost include the second series of mystery thriller Black Snow, starring Travis Fimmel, set to premiere on Stan in Australia on New Year’s Day; and Top End Bub, starring Miranda Tapsell and Gwilym Lee, will premiere on Prime Video in Australia and New Zealand in 2025 and is being launched for worldwide sales at the upcoming Content London by ZDF Studios.

At Content London, du Fresne will also join Quizzical Pictures’ head of development Nimrod Geva, and Fifth Season director of acquisitions Ava Knight in presenting the drama series Cooper, a series adaptation of Australian/South African writer Malla Nunn’s A Beautiful Place to Die.