Former Supreme Court judge Roslyn Atkinson has been appointed chair of the Screen Queensland board, taking over from Linda Lavarch.

Atkinson, who joined the Screen Queensland board in February, was a judge of the Supreme Court of Queensland for 20 years from 1998, while also holding roles as chair of the Queensland Indigenous Justice committee, and lead author of the Equal Treatment Bench book.

Her other positions include chair of the Queensland Law Reform Commission for 12 years and board director at Expressions Dance Company (now Australasian Dance Collective) from 1999 to 2001.

Prior to her judicial career, Atkinson was a teacher, actor, and theatre administrator, as well as a lecturer in Literature, Drama, Film, and Australian Studies at the Queensland Institute of Technology (now QUT).

She became a barrister in 1987 and was subsequently named the inaugural president of the Queensland Anti-Discrimination Tribunal, as well as a hearing commissioner of the Human Rights and Equal Opportunities Commission.

Atkinson said it was an honour to chair the “dynamic” Screen Queensland board.

“I have been a long-time admirer of the exceptional number, quality and reach of Queensland-made films, series and games, so it is a joy and great responsibility to be part of funding local, interstate and international projects and actively steering our industry towards a more inclusive future,” she said.

Screen Queensland CEO Kylie Munnich said Atkinson’s broad range of experience made her highly suited to the job.

“Ms Atkinson’s years of demonstrated leadership, interest in the state’s creative sector, and commitment to diversity action makes her exceptionally qualified to helm the Board of Screen Queensland,” she said.

“This year, we will be creating our new three-year strategic plan, as well as an environmental sustainability roadmap.

“In addition, our Equity and Diversity Taskforce is working with us to produce an inclusion plan for the agency and the screen industry.”

The Screen Queensland board comprises Patricia Alner, Lynne Benzie, Aaron Fa’Aoso, Dean Gibson, Cathy Hunt, Dylan Miklashek, Kylee Ratz, and Herman van Eyken.