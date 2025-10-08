Ross Hutchens to depart VicScreen

VicScreen head of content and talent Ross Hutchens is departing the state agency to return to production.

The senior executive has been with VicScreen since 2013, originally as head of screen industry programs.

Previously a partner production company Media World Pictures, Hutchens’ producing credits spanning TV dramas, children’s animation, documentaries, and feature films, including The Circuit, Dogstar and Anthem.

In a statement, VicScreen said Hutchens had been a “driving force” in the agency’s success.



“Ross has been instrumental in supporting the growth and maturation of Victoria’s screen industry, most recently as Head of Content and Talent. His leadership in designing and delivering transformative programs has empowered Victorian screen creators and businesses to bring world-class, critically acclaimed projects to life,” it said.

“After years of championing the sector from within VicScreen, Ross is returning to the production world — a space where his creativity and strategic insight will no doubt continue to thrive. We’re immensely grateful for his impact and excited to see what he creates next.”