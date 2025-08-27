‘Rotten’, ‘Residence’ bound for Monster Fest

Australian genre cinema will be on show at this year’s Monster Fest in Melbourne, with the world premieres of Phoenix Raei’s dark comedic horror Rotten and Matt Mirams’ zombie apocalypse comedy Residence.

The October festival, to be held at Carlton’s Cinema Nova, has announced its first look programming, with a curated line-up of horror, sci-fi, fantasy and action.

Rotten marks Raei’s feature directorial debut. The self-funded film, which he also wrote, follows a wildlife photographer who is bitten by an unknown bug on a remote island and is fighting the clock to cure a flesh-eating disease. A shaman advises that the only cure is to eat other human flesh, though it must come from the correct ancestry. Nick Farnell and Kate Lister lead the cast which also includes Kevin Harrington, Anthony Sharpe and Daniela Farinacci.

Produced under Raei and Lister’s Banner Once Upon a Time Films, Rotten is a collaboration with Farnell and Sharpe’s Love Hate Films.

‘Rotten’.

In writer-director Mirams’ Residence, Jeanette Coppolino leads the cast as Charlie, a security guard guiding a crew of survivors on a trek through a bleak suburban wilderness in the wake of a zombie apocalypse. Co-starring Kym Valentine, Ruby James and newcomer Ellie Stewart, the crew heads for salvation at Olden Days Castle, perfectly set up to protect them from the infected. Mirams produced with Tim L Long, Brie Trenerry and Fabrizio Evans.

International films making their Australian debut at Monster Fest include filmmaker Jason Lei Howden’s heavy metal horror Deathgasm II: Goremageddon, Steven Kostanski’s reimagining of sword and sorcery classic Deathstalker and Clark Baker’s trippy body-horror Test Screening.

They are joined by director Mercedes Bryce Morgan’s ‘psycho’-sexual Bone Lake, writer/director Tolga Karaçelik’s morbidly comical Psycho Therapy: The Shallow Tale of a Writer Who Decided to Write About a Serial Killer and a 4K Restoration of Alex Winter and Tom Stern’s 1993 cult opus Freaked. Monster Fest will also host the Victorian premiere of Joe Begos’ bloody passion project Jimmy and Stiggs,

Monster Fest runs October 3-11.