‘Run Club’ (Trailer)

When members of a new run club start disappearing, founder Nat is in a race against time to solve the mystery. She suspects her best friend and housemate Tash, and decides to take matters into her own hands.

Instagram Reels series Run Club, produced by Motley Content as part of Screen Queensland’s Channel Lab: Short Cuts initiative, is co-created by Grace Julia and Nikki Brown.

The cast includes Natyse Chan, Emily Kristopher, Jane Larkin, Ryan Wahanga, Rijen Laine, Mitch Marion, Cynthia Taylu and UK import Kriss Dillon. Julia is the co-writer, director and producer, with Brown writer and co-producer, and Kevin Khang the cinematographer.

The release of Run Club coincides with Julia and Brown’s new joint venture, Laughlines.

Watch the full series here.

