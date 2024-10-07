BO Report: ‘Runt’ enters top 100 local films of all time at the box office

PREMIUM CONTENT Subscribe to continue reading. Keep connected to the Australian screen industry. With a subscription, you’ll get access to exclusive premium content including in-depth features, opinion, analysis and business and talent profiles. You can also upgrade to access our comprehensive In Production listings, covering hundreds of projects. Sign up with a 7 day free trial. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Family film Runt has become one of the most successful local films of all time at the Australian box office after passing $4.1 million over the weekend.

The Australian film held steady in it third weekend, grossing another $846,423 across 316 screens. That result, which took its total to $4.19 million, ranks it as the 87th most successful Australian film of all time.

The NSW long weekend during school holidays will help the film climb higher still over the upcoming week. It should ultimately pass family films <...