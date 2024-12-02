‘Runt’ on all fours with quadruple win at WA Screen Culture Awards

Craig Silvey’s family feature Runt was best in show at the WA Screen Culture Awards on the weekend, converting all four of its nominations, including Narrative Feature Film with a budget over $1m.

The WA-made feature, which has already passed $5.5 million at the Australian box office, follows the titular stray dog as he comes under the care of eleven-year-old girl Annie Shearer (LaTorre), and becomes a key part of the plan to save her family’s farm in the country town of Upson Down. It was also recognised with Outstanding Achievement in Writing, Production Design, and Original Music.

Other multiple winners included Frank Rijavec’s Genocide in the Wildflower State, a documentary that explored the history of state-run eugenics and racial assimilation in 20th-century Western Australia, which took home Outstanding Achievement in Directing and Performance; and William Turner’s short film Esperance to Fremantle, winner of Innovation in Student Film and Outstanding Achievement in Cinematography.

Sunday’s ceremony included two Special Industry Awards – the Independent Spirit Award, presented to Cinema Australia editor and WA Made Film Festival founder Matthew Eeles, and the Contribution to Industry Award, given to casting director Annie Murtagh-Monks and the Perth Actors Collective.

The full list of winners is below:

Innovation Awards

Narrative Feature Film with budget under $1m presented by Limitless Studios Stubbornly Here



Narrative Feature Film with budget over $1m presented by Spinifex Brewing Runt



Feature Documentary / Non Fiction presented by Zarephath Wines Renee Gracie: Fireproof



Short Film presented by AFTRS and Edith Cowan University Re-Imagining Our Futures: Birthing



Student Film presented by SAE University College Esperance to Fremantle



Television Our Medicine



Web Series or Online Content presented by RevStream Yhonnie Scarce: The Light of Day



Animation Bird Drone



Music Video Psycho by Alyssa Dalao, featuring Wiz – Joshua Black



Game Design presented by Nostalgia Box Courier Tale



Commercial Content presented by Broadcast Gurus Drive The Dream with Daniel Ricciardo



Alternative Content (including Moving Image, Installation Art, Virtual Reality, 360°, Augmented Reality etc) presented by PAV 3SDC to the Power of 4 Screens



Outstanding Achievement Awards