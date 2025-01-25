Russell Crowe announced as AACTA Awards host

AACTA president Russell Crowe will take on hosting duties for next month’s AACTA Awards, with fellow actor Stephen Curry to front the preceding industry gala.

Set to be held Friday, February 7 at Home of the Arts (HOTA) on the Gold Coast, the main awards will feature presenters such as international star Henry Cavill, who is filming Amazon MGM Studios’ Voltron feature at Village Roadshow Studios, along with local talent, Kitty Flanagan, Aaron Chen, Sophie Monk, Sam Pang, Kate Mulvany, Guy Pearce, Anne Edmonds, Aisha Dee, Alycia Debnam-Carey, David Wenham, Asher Keddie, Teresa Palmer, Stephen Curry, Ed Kavalee, Lisa McCune, Tom Gleeson, Catherine Laga’aia, Shane Jacobson, Catherine Martin, Guy Montgomery, Mel Tracina, Tim McDonald, Richard Wilkins, Leah Purcell, and George Miller.

In addition to hosting, Crowe will present the inaugural AACTA Award for Outstanding Contribution to the iconic music legend Paul Kelly, who is set to perform How to Make Gravy on the night. The song inspired Nick Waterman’s film of the same name, which has 15 nominations.

There will also be a performance of Angels from British star Robbie Williams, whose life inspired the most nominated film, Better Man.

“I’m incredibly honoured to be attending and performing at the AACTA Awards on the Gold Coast next month,” Williams said.

“The Better Man movie is something I’m extremely proud of. For this movie to be embraced by the AACTA membership, with a record-breaking 16 AACTA Award nominations, is a very special moment for me. I can’t wait to celebrate with everyone down under soon—it’s going to be an unforgettable night!”

Joining Curry at the AACTA Awards Industry Gala on February 5 are presenters Talijah Blackman-Corowa, Dane Simpson, Joel Jackson, Carlos Sanson Jr., Chris Alosio, Shane and Clayton Jacobson, Marc Fennell, Nicole Da Silva, Nina Oyama, and Lachlan and Jaxon Fairbairn.

The 2025 AACTA Awards Ceremony will be broadcast in Australia on Channel Ten at 7.30pm AEDT, Friday, February 7. A special extended AACTA Awards broadcast, including all awards from the ceremony, will be available from 7:30pm on Saturday, February 8 on Binge and Foxtel (Famous and available On-Demand). Both ceremonies will be held as part of the AACTA Festival, which will run for five days from February 5 – 9.