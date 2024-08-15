SAE University College announces Bachelor of VFX and Digital Production

SAE University College will offer a Bachelor of VFX and Digital Production from next year as part of a new subset of future-focused technology courses.

Available at SAE’s Sydney and Melbourne campuses, and online, the course includes working with VFX, compositing, real-time engines, procedural graphics, 3D modelling, virtual environments, animation, texturing, and shading.

Students will learn how to use virtual production studios, motion capture suits, high-end digital film cameras, and green screens for careers as technical professionals in their chosen fields.

Academic, researcher and designer Scott Roberts will head the course, designed in consultation with industry experts from Technicolor and Ubisoft.

The Bachelor of VFX and Virtual Production (with nested Associate Degree and Diploma of VFX) is one of two new courses for the SAE’s newly formed School of Computer Science and Information, alongside the Bachelor of Computer Science (with nested Associate Degree and Diploma).

Course director Luke Bozzetto designed the technology courses as course leader for IT at sister Navitas Institute ACAP, and previously held roles at La Trobe University and Charles Sturt University while conducting interdisciplinary research in computational physics.

(Image: SAE University College)

Bozzetto said he was excited at the prospect of producing graduates who could easily assimilate into the modern workplace.

“Through participation in authentic multidisciplinary projects, SAE technology students are being challenged to implement critical thinking for creative problems, working collaboratively to find solutions for real-world projects, rather than small isolated technological problems,” he said.

“They are inspired and stimulated by different perspectives and contexts, working with creative students on projects like building apps and software, or working on VFX and audio, to expand their capabilities and work together to produce the unthinkable.”

The expansion comes after SAE Creative Media Institute received University College accreditation from the Tertiary Education Quality and Standards Agency earlier this year, becoming the seventh institute to achieve the status and the first in the field of creative media.

SAE general manager Luke McMillan, expected all students to benefit from the new courses, which he said would provide the opportunity to collaborate across disciplines, develop cross-functional skills, and produce projects using technologies such as AI.

“SAE has always championed the intersection of technology and creativity, recognising that true innovation arises from this synergy,” he said.

“Our extensive track record in developing techno-creative courses, exemplified by our groundbreaking work in game development education, positions us uniquely to lead in the field of computer science.

“The addition of the School of Computer Science and Information Technology will deliver an innovative, forward-thinking curriculum that ensures our graduates are at the forefront of industry developments. More importantly, it will foster an intellectual community unlike any other in Australia.

Both courses will be available from Trimester 1, 2025.