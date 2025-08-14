SAE University College announces partnership with Fin Design + Effects

SAE University College VFX and Virtual Production students will benefit from the experience of working on productions such as Sonic the Hedgehog 3 and The Creator as part of a new partnership between the institution and Fin Design + Effects.

Founded in 2001, Fin is one of Australasia’s premier visual effects companies, with over 250 artists working across studios in Sydney, Melbourne, Ballina, and the Gold Coast.

The collaboration with SAE includes opportunities for extended work placements at its locations, with Fin creatives to run Q&A sessions and serve as guest lecturers, while offering feedback on the curriculum.

It follows the launch of the Bachelor of VFX and Virtual Production course at SAE’s Sydney and Melbourne campuses this year.

To coincide with the newest announcement, SAE will offer a Bachelor of VFX and Virtual Production on its Brisbane campus, allowing for collaboration with FIN’s studio on the Gold Coast.

SAE University College Dean Rachel Shea said the partnership with Fin reflected SAE’s commitment to career-ready education.

“We don’t just teach creative and technical skills, we collaborate with the people defining the future of the industry,” she said.

“Providing opportunities for our students with a global leader in VFX, such as Fin, means they are working with the best before they even graduate. This collaboration will help us design courses that further align with the real-world jobs our students want at the end of their education.”

Fin head of compositing Aaron Barclay said the studio had positive experiences welcoming SAE graduates.

“Two years ago, we recruited Adam Priest and John Mayer directly from SAE, and they’ve since become two of our most in-demand compositors,” he said.

“They came in with a strong technical base, a solid understanding of production workflows, and the right mindset to thrive in a studio environment. Their transition into high-end, client-facing work was seamless, and that speaks volumes about how well-prepared they were. It’s exciting to see SAE grads hitting the ground running and making real impact so early in their careers.”

Fin managing director Chris Spry agreed, noting the importance of quality education in shaping the future of the industry.

“We’re excited to help design the course content that will shape the next wave of VFX professionals,” he said.

“We’ve seen firsthand that when students are trained in industry-standard tools, workflows, and mindsets from the beginning, they walk into studios confident and job-ready.”