SAFC appoints Kirstie Parker head of First Nations

Reconciliation Australia co-chair Kirstie Parker has been appointed the South Australian Film Corporation’s (SAFC) inaugural head of First Nations.

A Yuwaalaraay Aboriginal woman from northwestern NSW, Parker has previously worked as strategic adviser to the Uluru Dialogue; Aboriginal Affairs and Reconciliation director within SA Government’s Attorney General’s department; National Centre of Indigenous Excellence CEO; editor of national Indigenous newspaper The Koori Mail; and director of the Tandanya National Cultural Institute in Adelaide. She was also elected co-chair of the National Congress of Australia’s First Peoples and runs her own independent First Nations consultancy.

Parker, who was also a signatory to the 2017 Uluru Statement from the Heart, said she was “very happy” to be joining the SAFC, with whom she shared a “commitment to elevating First Nations voices and stories and fostering a representative and inclusive screen culture and industry”.

“First Nations perspectives and insights matter, especially at this critical and challenging time in Australia and globally,” she said.

“I see storytelling – and truth-telling – as vital to uplifting our voices and fostering better relationships with all who walk our lands. Increasing support, understanding, and shared pride in First Nations people, cultures, and languages can be transformative, nation-building, and joyous. I am here for that.”

SAFC CEO Kate Croser said her organisation was proud to be strengthening its support for the First Nations South Australian screen sector with Parker’s appointment.

“We are delighted to welcome Kirstie to this new senior executive role, building on our commitment to boosting and championing First Nations voices and stories, creating new opportunities for First Nations screen creatives and crew, and fostering a representative and inclusive screen culture and industry in South Australia,” she said.

“Kirstie brings to the agency impressive experience, a wealth of knowledge, and deep networks locally and beyond. The SAFC team and I look forward to working with Kirstie to shape and drive the next exciting chapter of the SAFC’s First Nations Screen Strategy.”

Parker will commence her role on April 28.