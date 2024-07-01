SAFC head of operations Robyn Jones announces departure

The South Australian Film Corporation (SAFC) is set to begin recruiting for a new head of operations following the departure of Robyn Jones this month.

Having previously served as Adelaide Film Festival finance and governance manager and accountant for the Mercury, Jones joined the SAFC as finance manager in July 2021, going on to lead the agency’s corporate, finance, and operations teams as chief operating officer, head of finance, and head of operations.

During her tenure, she led an agency-wide review of organisational policies and procedures, implementing a new financial system, and key upgrades to the Adelaide Studios facilities, including installing new EV chargers and a new phone system for staff, productions, and tenants. Jones also had a key role in driving the SAFC’s COVID response, managing agency operations through a challenging global climate.

Jones said it had been “a pleasure and a privilege to have been part of such an iconic institution”.

“As I embark on a new professional journey, I wish to extend my heartfelt thanks to everyone at the SAFC, whose dedication and talent have left an indelible mark on my career,” she said.

“I am confident that the team – and SA’s wider screen sector – will continue to reach new heights of success.”

SAFC CEO Kate Croser described Jones as “a driving force for positive change and growth within the agency”.

“I would like to thank Robyn for her hard work, commitment, and passion and congratulate her on her many achievements for the SAFC,” she said.

“We all wish her the best for the next chapter of her career.”

The SAFC will begin a recruitment process for Jones’ replacement shortly.