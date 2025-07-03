SAFC invites applications for Gamescom delegation, announces expanded support for sector

The South Australian Film Corporation (SAFC) has put the call out for the state’s game developers to join its 2025 Gamescom delegation, with applications sought from developer teams of up to three people.

As part of a partnership with the Interactive Games and Entertainment Association (IGEA), supported by CreateSA, the SAFC will lead a delegation of eight SA game developers to showcase their work in a dedicated South Australian exhibition stand at the event, to be held August 20-24 in Cologne, Germany.

Selected developers will receive a travel grant and conference passes to attend the trade fair, which attracts more than 300,000 attendees from around the globe, including publishers, distributors, gamers, and international media.

Forming part of IGEA’s Australian Pavilion, the South Australian stand will provide a high-profile exhibition and meeting space for the delegation of SA game developers in the central business area of the conference, drawing attention to SA games IP in the global market and providing an international showcase for the SAFC’s SAGE: SA Game Exhibition event, which more than 3,000 people attended this year.

The announcement comes as the SAFC grows its support for the SA games sector with recruitment underway for a full-time game development executive role and the establishment of a new Games Industry Advisory Group.

SAFC head of production and development Leanne Saunders said the organisation was proud to be championing South Australia’s thriving game development sector.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with IGEA and supported by CreateSA for this exciting opportunity, which will see the SAFC lead its largest delegation of South Australian developers ever to this global gaming event,” she said.

“One of the key aims of the delegation is to enable SA game developers and studios to meet international publishers and attract development funding, which are key challenges for Australian game developers. We are also delighted to be exposing international audiences and market players to the SAFC’s hugely popular SAGE: SA Game Exhibition, which has grown year on year to become the state’s biggest and most exciting video games event.”

South Australian Arts Minister Andrea Michaels said the government would continue to support the state’s “rapidly growing” game sector.

“This is an incredibly exciting industry and the exhibition at Gamescom is an opportunity to showcase South Australia’s talented gamers and for them to meet with international publishers at the largest video game event in the world,” she said.

Find out more about SAFC’s Gamescom 2025 delegation and the game development executive role on the SAFC website.