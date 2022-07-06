The South Australian Film Corporation (SAFC) has launched a First Nations Cultural Protocols guide for screen production.

Outlined in the digital booklet are the Welcome to and Acknowledgement of Country, how to identify whose country you’re filming on, and advice on obtaining filming permits. It also contains an overview of other considerations for situations involving First Nations South Australian communities and content, with advice and links for further reading.

The handbook was developed by First Nations screen strategy executive Pauline Clague and First Nations industry development executive Nara Wilson, along with former First Nations screen strategy executive Lee-Ann Buckskin, and with input from SA Native Title Services and Reconciliation South Australia.

Clague said the guide served to formalise the work already done through the agency.

“The SAFC is incredibly proud to launch this First Nations Cultural Protocols handbook, to guide the sector in embedding cultural consultation and liaison in all screen production,” she said.

SAFC CEO Kate Croser agreed, stating the handbook built on the agency’s suite of resources and initiatives to strengthen relationships between First Nations and non-First Nations communities.

“The SAFC has embedded inclusion in our commitment to industry, and the launch of the First Nations Cultural Protocols guide is another step in our continuing work towards supporting ethical, respectful, and inclusive practices on screen productions in South Australia,” she said.

“Through our Reconciliation Action Plan, the SAFC actively promotes reconciliation within our organisation and more broadly within the SA screen sector, and we are proud to launch this initiative to develop and strengthen relationships between screen production businesses and South Australia’s First Nations people.”

The First Nations Cultural Protocols guide now becomes part of the SAFC’s established suite of First Nations policies including First Nations Screen Strategy 2020-2025, and ongoing Reconciliation Action Plan, and supports the aims of the recently launched Diversity and Inclusion Strategy 2022-2032.

SA Native Title Services CEO Keith Thomas paid tribute to the SAFC for promoting and supporting cultural protocols within South Australia’s screen industry.

“Cultural Protocols are designed to protect First Nations cultural and intellectual property rights through guiding ethical behaviour, and by identifying core values important to First Nations peoples such as spirit and integrity, cultural continuity, equity, reciprocity, respect and responsibility,” he said.

“Understanding these core values demonstrates a respect for First Nations peoples, and provides a foundation for ethical conduct in any situation.”