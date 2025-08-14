SAFC selects six studios for Gamescom delegation

The South Australian Film Corporation (SAFC) is supporting eight games developers from six studios to attend Gamescom 2025 in Cologne, Germany next week, as part of a South Australian games showcase.

The SA presence in Gamescom, the world’s largest video game trade fair, is bolstered by support from the Interactive Games and Entertainment Association (IGEA) and CreateSa.

Forming part of IGEA’s ‘Australian Pavilion’, the SA stand will provide an exhibition and meeting space for the delegation.

It will also provide an international showcase for the SAFC’s SAGE: SA Game Exhibition event, which this year saw a record 3,000+ people attend.

“One of the aims of the delegation is to enable SA game developers and studios to meet international publishers and attract development funding, which are key challenges for Australian game developers,” said SAFC CEO Kate Croser.

“We are also delighted to be exposing international audiences and market players to the SAFC’s hugely popular SAGE: SA Game Exhibition, which has grown year on year to become the state’s biggest and most exciting video games event.

“I congratulate all the selected teams and look forward to seeing their games enjoy an international platform at this global gaming event.”

The selected South Australian studios and developers travelling to Germany and their games are:

· Towerpoint Games – Sean Dee and Emma Waters

Game: Anvilheart

In this story-driven blacksmithing game players heat, hammer, shape and grind workpieces into useful weapons and tools for their townspeople and watch as the decisions they make in crafting change the lives of their customers, and the fate of the town.

· Mental Jam – Emma Losin

Game: Bobarista

Play as a wombat-turned-barista working at a magical bubble tea truck nestled on a quiet mountainside. Meet a diverse cast of visitors, each carrying their own struggles and a heart in need of mending. Serve soothing drinks, share heartfelt conversations and uncover their tales – and perhaps, find a piece of yourself along the way.

· Royal Reign Studios – Jacob von Appen

Game: Castle Cab

Play as an indestructible horse on a chaotic medieval island, delivering goods, exploring towns and causing light-hearted destruction. Developed for Nintendo Switch, players follow a charming story packed with quirky side quests – from helping farmers harvest crops, to overthrowing the monarchy and defending the realm from impending doom.

· The RND Department – Rupert McPharlin

Game: TOYAA unique puzzle platformer where players control a lively cube that moves by rolling around in an abstract, blocky world, navigating intricate levels filled with environmental puzzles and obstacles. Winner of the SAGE Elevate Award 2025.

· Bad Plan Studios – Chad Habel and Daniel McGuiness

Game: End of Ember

Join Ember as she is accidentally sent to Hell on her birthday, forms an unlikely alliance with a sentient chainsaw and faces off against a bewildering array of weird and gross demons. With a horror-comedy DNA and drawing on 2000s internet pop culture, End of Ember is super cute, super gory, and totally unhinged.



· Two Lives Left – John Millard

Game: Kaiju Battle Simulator

A physics-driven VR sandbox that lets players pilot a giant mech to battle towering kaiju (giant monsters) in fully destructible cities. Armed with rocket hammers, plasma cannons, and drones, players creatively dismantle monsters while the environment crumbles around them, delivering a joyful, chaotic playground of combat and destruction.

Gamescom runs August 20-24 August.