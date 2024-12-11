SAFC unveils first-look line-up for South Australian Games Exhibition

Next year’s South Australian Game Exhibition (SAGE) is set to be the biggest yet, with nearly 40 titles from local developers and studios on display.

Now in its third year, SAGE is presented by the South Australian Film Corporation (SAFC) as part of the Adelaide Fringe Festival to showcase the state’s video game sector.

Of the 27 titles selected for the main showcase, there is work from Mighty Kingdom, Catalyst Games, and Little Bandit. After launching this year, the SAGE Elevate Showcase will return in 2025, offering additional exhibition space for nine South Australian developers.

Other highlights include the 2025 SAGE Advice program of talks and discussion panels, to be held at Adelaide Studios’ ScreeningTheatre, featuring a range of national industry experts, local developers, and education sector representatives. The full program will be announced in January.

SAFC head of production and development Leanne Saunders said SAGE offered a unique chance to play and experience South Australia’s “exciting original video games and bold creative concepts”.

“After the huge success of this year’s SAGE: SA Game Exhibition which saw more than 2,000 people flock to the SAFC’s Adelaide Studios, the SAFC is thrilled to be presenting SAGE for a third exciting year in 2025, with a record number of SA studios exhibiting their video games across a packed two-day program,” she said.

“We would like to thank all our generous partners and sponsors who have made the SAGE 2025 program possible. South Australia’s thriving games sector truly comes together at SAGE, and we can’t wait to welcome everyone to see and experience the best South Australia’s games sector has to offer.”

South Australian Arts Minister Andrea Michaels said South Australia’s games sector, which accounts for 12 per cent of the country’s game development employees (IGEA), was experiencing rapid growth.

“Our state is home to brilliant creative minds and the games industry presents significant opportunities for South Australia,” she said.

“The event brings together video game designers, studios, and fans to connect and collaborate.”

SAGE will be held at Adelaide Studios as part of the Adelaide Fringe across February 7-8, 2025. Find out more information here.