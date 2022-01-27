The South Australian Film Corporation (SAFC) has launched a new short film initiative for First Nations filmmakers while also welcoming producer Pauline Clague to its ranks.

Phase one applications are now open now for First Nations Short Film Writers’ Program, in which screenwriters will work with an experienced script consultant through workshops and mentoring over a six-month period to develop their short film concepts into polished final drafts.

Participants will also receive assistance in developing a production budget and schedule.

The developed projects will then be eligible for production funding through the First Nations Short Film Production Program.

Set to open later this year, phase two of the initiative will involve teams of First Nations South Australian writers, directors, and producers taking their short films into production supervised by an experienced executive producer.

The screen skills development program coincides with the appointment of Clague as SAFC First Nations screen strategy executive, taking over from Lee-Ann Tjunypa Buckskin, who finished up in the role last August after more than six years.

The Yaegl woman from North Coast NSW has worked as a storyteller and producer in film and TV for 25 years and has been a driving force in the creation and sustainability of First Nations voices on Australian screen and television.

She said it was exciting to continue the work of Buckskin.

“I am looking forward to working with the team at the SAFC to increase the support and commitment to First Nations filmmakers from South Australia,” she said.

SAFC CEO Kate Croser said Clague’s appointment was a coup for the organisation.

“The SAFC is delighted to welcome Pauline Clague to our team – a trailblazing First Nations filmmaker and screen executive who brings with her more than 25 years’ experience in the industry, extensive networks and cultural knowledge,” she said.

“We look forward to working with her to build on the SAFC’s support of South Australian First Nations practitioners and their stories on screen.

“We are also pleased to launch the first phase of the SAFC’s new First Nations short film initiative, created to develop the skills and experience of South Australian First Nations screenwriters and filmmakers.”

SAFC First Nations industry development executive Nara Wilson was pleased to be able to launch the First Nations specific short film initiative, the first of its kind since 2017.

“I look forward to working with newly appointed SAFC First Nations screen strategy executive Pauline Clague to deliver this and other innovative programs to grow and support South Australia’s First Nations screen sector,” she said.

Applications for the First Nations Short Film Writers’ Program are open until February 28. For more information here.