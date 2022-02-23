ABC head of scripted production Sally Riley is an early winner of this year’s Screen Producer Australia (SPA) Awards, named the inaugural Commissioner of the Year.

The new category was created to celebrate and acknowledge the accomplishments of an Australian commissioner who has demonstrated excellence in creativity, leadership, and diverse and inclusive thinking, while working closely with the independent sector to develop productions that make an impact upon domestic and international audiences.

Nominations were received for commissioners working across national and commercial broadcasters, as well as streaming services.

At the ABC, Riley has played a part in developing and commissioning drama series, including Cleverman, Redfern Now, Janet King, Rake, The Heights, Glitch, Gods of Wheat Street, 8MMM Aboriginal Radio, and sketch comedy series Black Comedy.

She is also responsible for bringing in productions such as Frayed, The Newsreader, Mystery Road, Fires, Preppers, Stateless, and Wakefield.

The executive was “absolutely honoured” to receive the award.

“I’d like to acknowledge our fantastic independent producers, who give their all to bring our Australian stories to life,” she said.

“I feel immensely privileged to work in such a dynamic industry and at the ABC in particular – the network that continues to champion, support and deliver Australian content.”

The SPA Awards will be presented on the final night of the Screen Forever conference, March 30, at the Star Event Centre, Gold Coast.