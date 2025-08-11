Sam Pantos returns to Australia as Servo CEO

Production services company Servo has hired Sam Pantos to serve as its CEO, where he will drive the firm’s next stage of strategic growth.

Founded in 2023 by Dean Hood, Jon Kuyper, Genevieve Hofmeyr, Marvin Saven and Jamie Hilton, Servo aims to capitalise on the competitiveness of Australia’s Location, Post, Digital and Visual Effects (PDV) and Producer Offsets.

It provides incentive financing for independent productions, and has developed a ‘net cost’ model to increase PDV work heading to Australia.

The venture reports having supported projects capturing more than $1 billion in Qualifying Australian Production Expenditure (QAPE). Among them are Ron Howard’s Eden, which filmed in Queensland; Liam Neeson action thriller Ice Road: Vengeance, shot in Victoria, and Shane Black’s Play Dirty for Amazon MGM Studios, co-starring Mark Wahlberg and LaKeith Stanfield, which filmed in Sydney.

In 2023-24, the most recently reported year, foreign drama spend in Australia totalled $768 million, according to Screen Australia. However, that year was impacted by the US actor and writer strikes; the permanent increase of the Location Offset to 30 per cent is expected to strengthen Australia’s position as a competitive production destination.

Servo co-founder Kuyper, former senior vice president of production for Warner Bros. Australia, said the country is fast becoming one of the “world’s most dynamic production hubs”.

“The strong response from international studios and local crews confirms Servo’s role in complementing Australia’s seasoned industry professionals, and we’ve been kept busy by the growing demand for our specialised services,” he said.

The Servo CEO role has lured Pantos back to Australia from a stint in Saudi Arabia, where he was director of operations for NEOM Media Industries, expanding the country’s screen capacity and overseeing the delivery of the region’s first purpose-built studio.

Previously, Pantos has held senior executive roles at Playmaker Media and Endemol Australia, while he began his screen career at Fox Studios 25 years ago. At Servo, he joins an executive team that includes Mel Chryssochoides, senior finance manager William Creamer, Julie Stewart and Michael Pontin.

Co-founder Hood said the company was thrilled to welcome Pantos as CEO, noting his experience, leadership and financial expertise should ensure the company continues “delivering exceptional service and strengthen our position as the premier one-stop-shop for producers in Australia.”

For his part, Pantos said he was honoured to return home and lead the team. He described Servo as a company that “enables global studios to unlock Australia’s unmatched value by removing complexity and delivering a vast range of services.”

Hood, Kuyper, Hofmeyr, Saven and Hilton serve as board members and will remain closely involved in various aspects of the business, including long-term strategic vision.

The company has offices in Sydney, Melbourne and the Gold Coast, while it will open a new office in WA when Perth Studios begins operations next year.