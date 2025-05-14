Samantha Allsop, Jackson Gallagher to find ‘Beauty From Pain’ in Brisbane as Jaggi Entertainment romantic drama begins filming

Samantha Allsop and Jackson Gallagher will lead the feature adaptation of US author Georgia Cates’ 2013 novel Beauty From Pain, with production underway in Queensland on the Jaggi Entertainment romantic drama.

Allsop steps into the role of Laurelyn Prescott, an aspiring musician who enters a no-strings romance with mysterious billionaire winemaker Jack McLachlan (Gallagher) while recovering from heartbreak in Australia.

Brian Frederich adapted the story for the screen, with Christine Luby on board as director and Steve Jaggi and Kylie Pascoe producing. Cates is an executive producer alongside Tosca Musk, Mike Grey, and Jip Panosot. The production is expected to employ over 200 local crew and cast members.

Jaggi Entertainment is collaborating with streaming platform and production company Passionflix on the project.

The announcement comes as the Brisbane-based company wraps post-production on the creature-feature thriller Killer Whale at its in-house facility, Serve Chilled, while also entering pre-production on action-horror TikCroc, slated to begin shooting mid-year.

With multiple projects in development across romance and other genres, Jaggi said Beauty From Pain was part of a 2025 slate that showcased his company’s “full production ecosystem”, adding it promised to be his team’s most ambitious year yet.

“From developing original IP to leveraging our Serve Chilled post-production facilities and expanding into new genres, we’re demonstrating Queensland’s capacity to deliver world-class content across the production pipeline,” he said.