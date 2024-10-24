Samantha Martin-Williams appointed Ausfilm chair

The Ausfilm board has named Samantha Martin-Williams independent chair for a three-year term.

She takes over from Sam Mostyn, who has stepped back after five years to take on the role of Governor-General of Australia.

Martin-Williams’ experience includes stints as a fellow of the Australian Institute of Company Directors, a fellow of the Governance Institute of Australia, and a professor of practice at the Newcastle Business School at the University of Newcastle Australia.

She also serves as board director at Fishburners, deputy chair of Newcastle Airport Ltd, and chair-elect of NGM Group Australia.

Ausfilm CEO Kate Marks said Ausfilm was thrilled with the appointment.

“Her breadth of experience brings a broad perspective to our membership and the screen sector, coming in at a time of opportunity with the 30 per cent Location Offset now in effect,” she said.

“The Ausfilm board and I look forward to harnessing Sam’s expertise as we navigate future challenges and opportunities facing the sector and our businesses.”

Martin-Williams was honoured to take on the role.

“Australia is a leading destination of choice for international screen content makes supporting screen industry growth across the country,” she said.

“Ausfilm’s thriving member-based model generates significant public benefit and impact; that means job creation, skills development, economic growth and national productivity.”

Marks also thanked former chair and current Governor-General of Australia Samantha Mostyn for her valuable tenure at Ausfilm.

“Appointed as Australia’s Governor-General in July, testament to her exceptional service to Australia, we are incredibly grateful for her invaluable leadership and contribution to Ausfilm during her tenure,” she said.