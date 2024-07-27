Sarah Snook, Melanie Lynskey, Charlie Hunnam to judge Heath Ledger Scholarship

Australasian actresses Sarah Snook, Simone Kessell, Melanie Lynskey, and Cleopatra Coleman will join international stars Charlie Hunnam and Gabrielle Union, and casting director Terri Taylor in judging this year’s Heath Ledger Scholarship (HLS).

Applications close on Wednesday for the initiative, awarded to an emerging Australian actor 18 years and older who demonstrates extraordinary ability, dedication to their craft, and aspirations for an international career.

The package, worth US$60,000 this year, includes US$10,000 towards a living allowance, rent, and transport assistance in Los Angeles, along with educational and career preparation, ranging from private acting coaching to immigration assistance. There is also a year-long mentorship from 2010 recipient Bella Heathcote.

A finalist of the scholarship in 2011, Snook is known for playing Shiv Roy in the HBO series Succession, for which she won an Emmy last year, as well as roles in films, such as Predestination, Run Rabbit Run, and the upcoming Memoir of a Snail. In May, she was awarded the Olivier Award for Best Actress in a Play for her onstage performance in The Picture of Dorian Gray.

Snook said she found the exposure and prestige associated with the award “incredibly helpful and humbling”.

“I am thrilled to be joining the judging panel for the Heath Ledger Scholarship this year,” she said.

“I can’t wait to see what talent is out there waiting, ready to shine.”

Union joins the judging panel 25 years after starring with Ledger in teen comedy/drama 10 Things I Hate About You.

Akshay Khanna and Simone Kessell in ‘Critical Incident’ (Image: Lisa Tomasetti)

The actress, producer, and best-selling author said it was clear from the beginning that her co-star had “a caring nature and was supportive to all the people around him”.

“That this scholarship exists to provide a pathway to Hollywood for a talented and deserving actor really honors Heath’s kindness and generous spirit,” she said.

Kessell, known for Yellowjackets and Obi-Wan Kenobi, also carried fond memories of the late actor, who she described as “crazy generous and supportive”.

“When I first moved to Sydney in the late 90’s Heath was one of my closest friends- we were Bondi brats together and I have so many wonderful memories of that time,” she said.

“Continuing his legacy with the HLS is something I know he would be incredibly proud of.”

Lynskey said that although she did not know Ledger in the same way as her Yellowjackets co-star, he was an actor that brought “tremendous depth and honesty to every performance”.

“I feel incredibly fortunate to have been invited to be part of the judging panel, alongside these

wonderful people who I so admire,” she said.

“To get to see the work of some of the most brilliant emerging Australian talent is a true honour”.

Her sentiments were echoed by Cleopatra Coleman, known for The Last Man on Earth and Clipped, who noted Australia had a “rich history of artists making their mark on the global stage”.

“As a longtime admirer of Heath Ledger’s work and legacy, it is truly an honor to be a judge on this year’s scholarship panel,” she said.

“It means so much to be able to help foster the next wave of Australian talent.”

Harvey Keitel and Melanie Lynskey in ‘The Tattooist of Auschwitz’

The judges will select a winner from five finalists, who will be announced in September and flown to LA for an exclusive event.

They will follow in the footsteps of past recipients HLS recipients, Cody Fern, Ashleigh Cummings, Charmaine Bingwa, Ryan Corr, and Rahel Romahn, who was awarded the 11th scholarship in 2022. No scholarship was awarded in 2023.

Australians in Film executive director Peter Ritchie said it was an honour to have a former HLS finalist on the judging panel, along with those with professional and personal ties with Ledger.

“The 2024 Final Judging panel is an incredible reflection of international talent and leaders of today’s Hollywood,” he said.

“We are excited to discover who the next recipient is and look forward to supporting them as they navigate a career in Hollywood.”

Applications for the 2024 Heath Ledger Scholarship close at 4pm Wednesday, July 31 PDT/ 9am Thursday, August 1. Find out more details on how to apply here.