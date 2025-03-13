Save Our Arts lobbies for film industry support ahead of federal election

Federal campaign group Save Our Arts is running a national media campaign to boost support for the arts and screen industry ahead of this year’s federal election.

The mainstream campaign is calling for screen content quotas for streaming platforms or the introduction of a levy system, given that Labor’s proposal to introduce quotas by July 1 last year stalled, according to campaign leader David Latham from First Tier Media.

“Streamers like Netflix currently generate billions of dollars in revenue but don’t invest much back into Australia,” he said. “That’s entirely lopsided.”

Labor’s content quota proposal appeared to hit a wall over concerns that it would breach the longstanding Australia- USA free trade agreement, although no official explanation has been forthcoming.

However, the political landscape has quickly changed with President Trump this week imposing a 25 per cent tariff on all steel and aluminum imports, including from Australia.

Latham said imposing a levy system to fund local content – a proposal first raised in the government’s Convergence Review in 2012 – was another potential solution.

The mainstream campaign will hold forums in five critical seats with a high proportion of arts supporters – Kooyong, Bradfield, Wills, Macnamara, and Ryan, with Bradfield set for the screen sector forum.

The campaign will also call for: