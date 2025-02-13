SBS and NITV Digital Original ‘Moonbird’ selected for Series Mania

Upcoming SBS and NITV series Moonbird has followed in the footsteps of fellow Digital Originals Latecomers and Iggy & Ace in being selected for the short-form competition at Series Mania.

A co-production between the first-ever Tasmanian Aboriginal screen production company, Kutikina Productions, and Sheoak Films, the series explores the relationship between a recently sober father (Kyle Morrison) and his son (Lennox Monaghan) who attempt to reconnect through a traditional muttonbirding season on a remote Tasmanian island only to face cultural and personal crises that threaten their relationship and force them to confront their family’s disturbing history. The cast also includes Nick Farnell as Frank ‘The Skipper’.

It was directed, co-created, and co-written by Nathan Maynard, and co-created and co-written by Adam Thompson, who also produces with Catherine Pettman.

Moonbird (6 x 10 minutes) was one of three new titles that went into production last year as part of the fifth edition of SBS, National Indigenous Television (NITV), and Screen Australia’s Digital Originals short-form drama initiative. Pasifika-led series, Moni, and Western Australian production, Warm Props will also premiere in 2025.

Thompson said he was looking forward to sharing the “uniquely Tasmanian story” with an international audience.

“Moonbird is a deeply personal story that explores relationships, resilience, and cultural connection in a way that feels both intimate and universal,” he said.

“Bringing Moonbird to life has been an incredible journey, made possible by an amazing cast and crew who have poured their talent and dedication into this project. I’m proud to share this story with the world.”

Pettman described the selection as an “incredible opportunity to showcase our work on a global stage”.

“We’re excited to connect with international audiences and find the right home for the series beyond Australia.”

Series Mania 2025 will take place March 21-28 in Lille, France. Find the full line-up here.