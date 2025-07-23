SBS announces shortlist for Western Sydney production hub

SBS has moved closer to confirming a location for its new Western Sydney production hub, shortlisting several proposals received through its recent Request for Expressions of Interest (EOI) process.

The broadcaster began exploring potential sites for the facility earlier this year, with plans to feature a TV studio to host live audiences, radio/podcasting booths, collaboration spaces for talent incubation, and a modest workspace to support production output.

The EOI process assessed submissions against SBS’s functional and strategic requirements, including the capacity to support state-of-the-art television, digital, and audio production, as well as a strong alignment with SBS’s core mission to reflect and serve Australia’s diverse communities.

The shortlisted proponents have now been invited to participate in a Request for Proposal (RFP) stage, which will support submission of a detailed business case to the Australian Government later this year, forming part of the project funding consideration process.

SBS chief technology officer Darren Farnham expressed optimism about the process so far.

“We’re incredibly encouraged by the calibre of responses received and the shared vision for building a truly distinctive and impactful SBS presence in Western Sydney,” he said.

“This next stage brings us closer to creating a production hub that will amplify First Nations and multilingual voices, support new content partnerships, and foster the next generation of diverse media talent.”

SBS Western Sydney project director Simon Hayes agreed, adding the shortlisted proposals represented “exciting potential to deliver on our ambition for a vibrant, fully accessible, future-facing media hub.”

“The RFP stage will allow us to further explore how each potential premises can support SBS’s specialised and highly technical operational needs and community impact objectives,” he said.

SBS intends to select a preferred location in late 2025, contingent on the outcomes of the RFP stage and various internal approval processes. Find more information about the project here.