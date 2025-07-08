SBS lifts disability and non-European representation targets in commissioning inclusion guidelines

SBS unveiled its 2025-2028 commissioning inclusion guidelines today, setting higher benchmarks for on and off screen representation of people with disability and non-European culturally and linguistically diverse communities.

The broadcaster first set equity and inclusion goals between 2021 to 2024. Having met those targets, the updated guidelines continue to focus on key groups: First Nations peoples, culturally and linguistically diverse communities, LGBTQ+ people, people with disability, and women.

“At SBS, inclusion is central to who we are as an organisation, and underpins how we commission and create content,” said SBS director of television Kathryn Fink.

“Our previous guidelines set a new benchmark for representation in our sector, and our new commissioning Inclusion Guidelines for 2025-2028 continue to support our ambition, and SBS’s unique purpose as a network.

“We believe that an industry without barriers to having your voice heard is essential to fuelling the ongoing success of Australian storytelling – both at home, and globally. Our goal is to drive meaningful, long-term industry change by investing in the depth and breadth of Australian talent, on and off screen. We’re proud to continue working closely with production partners across the sector to deliver a truly authentic portrayal of contemporary Australia through the stories we commission, and the people who bring them to life.”

This time around, the broadcaster has raised the representation target for people with disability to 8-13 per cent, with the previous goal at 5-10 per cent. However, this is notably still below the population benchmark of 21.4 per cent.

Regarding this discrepancy, an SBS spokesperson told IF had increased its targets following the results from its previous guidelines, analysis of the wider industry, and consultation with key stakeholders.

“While our targets are a step forward, and are above broader industry representation, we recognise that there is still work to do. We remain committed to taking steps to continue to improve, acknowledging the long term investment required as a sector to achieve representation at population parity,” the spokesperson said.

The broadcaster has also introduced a new sub-target for the representation of non-European culturally and linguistically diverse people (24-26 per cent, matching a population benchmark of 25 per cent), noting industry data shows people from European and Anglo-Celtic backgrounds remain over-represented on Australian screens.

The goals for First Nations people, CALD, LGBTQ+ and women are based in line with the Australian population.

SBS’s targets.

These targets apply to all SBS-commissioned programs with crews above 15 people, including internal productions, with the exception of news, current affairs and sports. NITV programs are also exempt, given the unique nature of its First Nations slate.

As part of their contractual deliverables, production companies will be expected to provide an inclusion plan, register for The Everyone Project, and at the end of production, complete an inclusion report.

For unscripted programs, producers must aim for gender equity in both on screen and off screen roles. Further, 30 per cent of on-screen and off-screen roles should come from the other five designated groups: People who identify as First Nations, culturally and linguistically diverse, non-European culturally and linguistically diverse, people with disability and LGBTQ+.



For scripted, main characters should include at least two people who identify as First Nations, non-European CALD, or as a person with disability. The broader cast should achieve gender parity, with 30 per cent of people from the other five targeted groups.

Producers must also show best efforts to practice open casting for characters who are not written as Anglo-Celtic and to cast extras from the six targeted groups.

The off screen targets for scripted content differ depending on whether a show focuses on a particular under-represented community or not.

If it does, writing teams are expected to be 50 per cent female and feature two people from the community. There should also be gender equity within the directors and producers, and at least one other key creative from the community.

For projects that don’t focus on a particular community, gender parity still applies. The writing team should include at least two people from the five designated groups, and at least one producer or director should also be from one of those groups.

In terms of production teams, the aim is for gender parity and a HOD from one of the designated groups.

Career progression also forms part of the guidelines, with SBS encouraging producers to hire practitioners who have completed industry programs such as attachments and internships, including transitioning them into paid production roles at a higher level of seniority. The broadcaster will then complement this by offering access to mentoring meetings with commissioning editors.

SBS notes it can support producers by providing training on how to create an inclusive environment on productions, introducing them to under-represented creatives who have worked on and produced SBS productions, and co-funding crew positions.

The broadcaster has stated its guidelines were informed by industry engagement and consultation, as well as its previous performance and analysis of population and industry data.

Read the full guidelines here.