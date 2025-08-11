SBS managing director James Taylor to step down

SBS has announced that James Taylor will be stepping down from his role as managing director, concluding a 13-year tenure with the public broadcaster.

After joining as head of corporate finance in 2012, Taylor spent five years as chief finance officer, before being appointed managing director in October.

Before SBS, he held executive roles at Deloitte, British Telecom, and the ABC.

Mumbrella reports that Taylor is leaving to take a position as CEO and managing director of Ooh Media! from next year.

Taylor said it had been a privilege to work alongside “such a talented and committed team”.

“I’m incredibly proud that today we’re reaching the biggest audiences in our history, producing more original local content than ever, and doing it with a credibility we’ve earned, not claimed,” he said.

“SBS has a clear purpose: to serve, reflect and connect all Australians – no matter where their story began or what language they speak. We strengthen society by sharing diverse perspectives and experiences – reflecting the rich, complex reality of contemporary Australia.”

In praising Taylor’s leadership, acting SBS chairperson Christine Zeitz noted his role in delivering a “world-class digital transformation,” implementing an “end-to-end multilingual strategy,” and embedding First Nations storytelling through a “transformative Elevate Reconciliation Action Plan.”

“In our 50th year, with plans for SBS to expand to Western Sydney, staff engagement at record highs, and the excitement building for the men’s FIFA World Cup™ in 2026, James is leaving the organisation in remarkable health,” she said.

“On behalf of the board, I want to thank him for his thoughtful and committed leadership of SBS for the past seven years.”

Taylor will depart SBS in the coming months, and the SBS Board of Directors will immediately begin the recruitment process for a new managing director.