SBS On Demand and DocPlay to welcome more than 20 titles from AFTRS students

SBS On Demand and DocPlay will showcase the work of nearly 40 students from the Australian Film Television and Radio School (AFTRS) this month as part of an ongoing partnership with the institution.

Fifteen short documentaries produced by AFTRS Bachelor of Arts Screen: Production students will premiere on SBS on Demand, and six short documentaries produced by AFTRS Master of Arts Screen: Documentary students and alumni will screen on DocPlay.

It comes after AFTRS Bachelor of Arts Screen: Production students were invited to submit short-form documentaries that explore perspectives on contemporary Australia, often from parts of our society underrepresented on screen, for the SBS On Demand showcase.

One of the films, Chinatown’s Last Emperor, won the Best Australian Documentary Film award at the Doc.Sydney Festival was submitted for the Oscars student category and nominated for Best Short Documentary at the Sydney Women’s International Film Festival. It was written and directed by Tyler Kang and produced by Paris Piccolo, both AFTRS BA students.

Of the titles to play on DocPlay, Lucien Jones’ Empress, produced by Chhayly Moek, premiered at this year’s Mardi Gras Film Festival.

SBS On Demand and World Movies programmer Alex Walkden said the short films were not only entertaining, but informed, provoked, and challenged expectations with “purpose and originality”.

“SBS On Demand is thrilled to continue our ongoing partnership with AFTRS to deliver a collection of bold, boundary-pushing, and distinctly Australian stories,” he said.

“Each project is a testament to the creativity of emerging Australian documentary makers, and we’re constantly inspired by the distinctive voices and fresh perspectives they bring to the screen. This year’s showcase is no exception – a vibrant lineup that demands attention and promises impact. We’re proud to champion the next generation of storytellers and to offer their work alongside our slate of world-class documentaries and series.”

DocPlay executive Rufus Richardson echoed the sentiments, commending the filmmakers for exploring a “diverse range of topics and issues with empathy, compassion and insight.”

“As Australia’s only dedicated documentary streaming service, DocPlay is thrilled to once again partner with AFTRS in bringing this collection of entertaining and informative short-form documentaries to Australian audiences,” he said.

“The quality of emerging talent in this showcase stood out to us from the start.”

AFTRS discipline lead for documentary, Richard Welch, said collaborating with SBS on Demand and DocPlay helped to shape the future of Australian documentary storytelling by bringing the “incredible” films to audiences across the country.

“The dynamic world of documentary filmmaking means it’s crucial that AFTRS provides real-world, direct-to-audience pathways that empower students to be future-ready and equipped to meet the rapidly evolving needs of the industry,” he said.

The AFTRS Documentary Showcase is available to stream free on SBS On Demand and DocPlay from June 26.

The films screening on SBS on Demand are:

Can I touch Your Hair

Writer/Director – Saskia Faniis

Producer – Chiara Hochstadt

Chinatown’s Last Emperor

Writer/Director – Tyler Kang

Producer – Paris Piccolo

Heart and Neo-soul

Writer/Director – Spencer Dejanovic

Producer – Elle Charalambu

Lines In The Sanctuary

Writer/Director – Tyler Pease

Producer – Alex Maxwell

Living In Limbo

Writer/Director – Zabi Malik

Producer – Meisha Lowe

Over The Rainbow

Writer/Director – Akaysha Morgan

Producer – Skye Netting

Reel Equality

Writer/Director – Meisha Lowe

Producer – Jasmine Russell

Revolver

Writer/Director – Charles Perkins

Producer – Finbar Murphy

Street City

Director – Awdesh Al-Zebaree

Producer – Tyler Kang

Sweet Like Honey

Writer – Kristin Beukes

Director – Jordan Fox

Producer – Kavyaa Gohil

That’s How We Roll

Director – Jemma Tainsh

Producer – Louis Vahl

The Dirty Half Mile

Writer/Director – Madison McCreath

Producer – Charlie Varcoe

Threads of Identity

Director – Poppy Grant

Producer – Louis Cheval

Trust

Writer/Director – Tegan Geelie Rose

Producer – Chiara “Chess” Metters

Wog

Writer/Director – Paris Piccolo

Producer – Alex Maxwell

The films to screen on DocPlay are:

Waves of Change: Saving Sydney’s Sharks

Directors – Anneke De Bruin/David Priestly

Producer – David Priestly

Don’t Call it a Comeback

Director/Producer – Lucien Jones

Empress

Director – Lucien Jones

Producer – Chhayly Moek

Red Spice

Writer/Director – Michelle Kaldy

Producer – Ricky James

Messenger of the Bees

Director/Producer – Anneke de Bruin

Shane

Director – Alex Vaughan