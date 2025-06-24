SBS On Demand and DocPlay to welcome more than 20 titles from AFTRS students

SBS On Demand and DocPlay will showcase the work of nearly 40 students from the Australian Film Television and Radio School (AFTRS) this month as part of an ongoing partnership with the institution.
Fifteen short documentaries produced by AFTRS Bachelor of Arts Screen: Production students will premiere on SBS on Demand, and six short documentaries produced by AFTRS Master of Arts Screen: Documentary students and alumni will screen on DocPlay.
It comes after AFTRS Bachelor of Arts Screen: Production students were invited to submit short-form documentaries that explore perspectives on contemporary Australia, often from parts of our society underrepresented on screen, for the SBS On Demand showcase.
One of the films, Chinatown’s Last Emperor, won the Best Australian Documentary Film award at the Doc.Sydney Festival was submitted for the Oscars student category and nominated for Best Short Documentary at the Sydney Women’s International Film Festival. It was written and directed by Tyler Kang and produced by Paris Piccolo, both AFTRS BA students.
Of the titles to play on DocPlay, Lucien Jones’ Empress, produced by Chhayly Moek, premiered at this year’s Mardi Gras Film Festival.
SBS On Demand and World Movies programmer Alex Walkden said the short films were not only entertaining, but informed, provoked, and challenged expectations with “purpose and originality”.
“SBS On Demand is thrilled to continue our ongoing partnership with AFTRS to deliver a collection of bold, boundary-pushing, and distinctly Australian stories,” he said.
“Each project is a testament to the creativity of emerging Australian documentary makers, and we’re constantly inspired by the distinctive voices and fresh perspectives they bring to the screen. This year’s showcase is no exception – a vibrant lineup that demands attention and promises impact. We’re proud to champion the next generation of storytellers and to offer their work alongside our slate of world-class documentaries and series.”
DocPlay executive Rufus Richardson echoed the sentiments, commending the filmmakers for exploring a “diverse range of topics and issues with empathy, compassion and insight.”
“As Australia’s only dedicated documentary streaming service, DocPlay is thrilled to once again partner with AFTRS in bringing this collection of entertaining and informative short-form documentaries to Australian audiences,” he said.
“The quality of emerging talent in this showcase stood out to us from the start.”
AFTRS discipline lead for documentary, Richard Welch, said collaborating with SBS on Demand and DocPlay helped to shape the future of Australian documentary storytelling by bringing the “incredible” films to audiences across the country.
“The dynamic world of documentary filmmaking means it’s crucial that AFTRS provides real-world, direct-to-audience pathways that empower students to be future-ready and equipped to meet the rapidly evolving needs of the industry,” he said.
The AFTRS Documentary Showcase is available to stream free on SBS On Demand and DocPlay from June 26.
The films screening on SBS on Demand are:
Can I touch Your Hair
Writer/Director – Saskia Faniis
Producer – Chiara Hochstadt
Chinatown’s Last Emperor
Writer/Director – Tyler Kang
Producer – Paris Piccolo
Heart and Neo-soul
Writer/Director – Spencer Dejanovic
Producer – Elle Charalambu
Lines In The Sanctuary
Writer/Director – Tyler Pease
Producer – Alex Maxwell
Living In Limbo
Writer/Director – Zabi Malik
Producer – Meisha Lowe
Over The Rainbow
Writer/Director – Akaysha Morgan
Producer – Skye Netting
Reel Equality
Writer/Director – Meisha Lowe
Producer – Jasmine Russell
Revolver
Writer/Director – Charles Perkins
Producer – Finbar Murphy
Street City
Director – Awdesh Al-Zebaree
Producer – Tyler Kang
Sweet Like Honey
Writer – Kristin Beukes
Director – Jordan Fox
Producer – Kavyaa Gohil
That’s How We Roll
Director – Jemma Tainsh
Producer – Louis Vahl
The Dirty Half Mile
Writer/Director – Madison McCreath
Producer – Charlie Varcoe
Threads of Identity
Director – Poppy Grant
Producer – Louis Cheval
Trust
Writer/Director – Tegan Geelie Rose
Producer – Chiara “Chess” Metters
Wog
Writer/Director – Paris Piccolo
Producer – Alex Maxwell
The films to screen on DocPlay are:
Waves of Change: Saving Sydney’s Sharks
Directors – Anneke De Bruin/David Priestly
Producer – David Priestly
Don’t Call it a Comeback
Director/Producer – Lucien Jones
Empress
Director – Lucien Jones
Producer – Chhayly Moek
Red Spice
Writer/Director – Michelle Kaldy
Producer – Ricky James
Messenger of the Bees
Director/Producer – Anneke de Bruin
Shane
Director – Alex Vaughan