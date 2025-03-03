SBS opens submissions for new round of $50,000 factual development fund exploring polarisation

SBS is again calling for original, bold, and thought-provoking factual format ideas for its $50,000 factual development fund, which this year will focus on polarisation.

Entries close May 4 for the initiative, launched at the 2024 Australian International Documentary Conference (AIDC), with the broadcaster seeking original factual format concepts that are 3-4 x 1 hour episodes and align with the SBS Charter.

It comes after a docudrama exploring the Robodebt scandal from CJZ became the inaugural recipient of the fund, having aligned with last year’s subject of inequality and social cohesion in Australia.

In outlining this year’s overarching theme, SBS referenced the latest McKinnon Poll, which reveals that more than half of the nation believes Australia is more divided than it was five years ago, and almost a third feel that Australia is extremely or very divided on key political, economic and social issues.

“We’re excited to once again be challenging creatives across the country to shock us and surprise audiences with something never seen on screens before,” SBS Factual commissioning editor Bethan Arwel-Lewis said.

“With growing polarisation one of the most significant social issues impacting the nation, we’re urging producers to break new ground to drive an important national conversation, and create must-see TV.

“We want daring ideas that examine the political, social, and cultural lines dividing communities. What’s driving rifts and disparities? What is the toll on society,y and which Australians feel the biggest impact? Are there ways we can bridge this division?



“From politics to socio-economics, gender, race, religion, or something else entirely, keeping the SBS Charter at the heart of the idea is key, and concepts must demonstrate an undeniable sense of scale, boldness and ambition.”

Ideas must be submitted to the SBS factual pitching portal by emailing factual@sbs.com.au, with the subject title ‘New Factual Format’. Project proposals should be no more than three pages, and submissions must include a title, a logline, and a single paragraph synopsis. All applications need to be eligible for state/federal documentary funding programs.